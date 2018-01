UBILI SU NAS U POJAM: Pojavio se video koji najbolje dočarava kriminalnu obranu Kauboja protiv Švedske

Goals 6&13 have arrived! Check out these two @grundfos​ goals of today's match Croatia vs Sweden. Do you want to win 2 TICKETS for the EHF EURO final?

Who will score goal number 6 and goal number 13 at tomorrow's game Spain or Denmark? #ESPDEN

Click here! https://t.co/cAY3i3yTHm pic.twitter.com/rcYV6XLscS

— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 16, 2018