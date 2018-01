KIRIL LAZAROV ZA NET.HR: ‘Vjerujem u Linu i Hrvatsku, vidi se koliko su ponosni, koliko vole svoju zemlju’

What a game! FYR Macedonia @rfmhandball and Slovenia @rzs_si were playing their best to pass this preliminary's first match as lider of the group. Have a look to the best moments of the match. #hypnoticgame #ehfeuro2018 #MKDSLO pic.twitter.com/Xv2ccud9Se

— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 13, 2018