JEDAN OD NAJVEĆIH SVIH VREMENA POKLONIO SE DUVNJAKU: ‘On je ponosni Hrvat i rođeni vođa. Domagoj je kralj’

.@DuvnjakDomagoj5 is one of the best 'total-players' so I think it´s a good decision play the #ehfeuro2018 before their compatriots. He is a leader and the best player of Croatia, so his team increases even more his strength. Even though he will be at 70%, he´ll leave his mark.

— Jorge Dargel Amigo (@DargelMARCA) January 10, 2018