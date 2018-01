Ivan Cupic takes the score to 7:4 and with that he becomes Croatia's all-time highest scorer at EHF EUROs, passing the legend Ivano Balic! An incredible moment here in Arena Zagreb #ehfeuro2018 #hypnoticgame #CRONOR pic.twitter.com/yx4UYvSUJU

— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 20, 2018