DRAMATIČNA UTAKMICA U VARAŽDINU: Češki vratar obranio sedmerac u zadnjoj sekundi i srušio Makedoniju

Tension match from minute one until the final whistle. The Czech Republic won by a goal to the Macedonian team in front of a full pavilion in Varazdin.

Watch the best moments again!

#MKDCZE 🇲🇰 vs 🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/CYwF61t4ME

— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 23, 2018