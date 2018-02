RONALDOV PENAL ZBUNIO NOGOMETNU JAVNOST: Nikome nije jasno kako mu je ovo uspjelo

Wow!!! Just watch this Cristiano #Ronaldo penalty kick.. Supernatural powers. The penalty he took, The ball Bounced up before he kicked it.

Is it really possible?#CR7 #RMPSG #RealMadrid#RealMadridPSG #UCL pic.twitter.com/u8Jk8X4rX1

— Football Addict (@FootballAdictt) February 15, 2018