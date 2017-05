RAZGLEDAVAO PRIRODNE LJEPOTE: Dok je njegova momčad gazila Granadu, Ronaldo je uživao u najboljem pogledu na svijetu

Weekend trip to Ibiza. #Cristiano was spotted in #Ibiza over the weekend. A fan took this photo. Bodyguards wouldn't allow any photos with him. Friends/couples Miguel & Nana and Ricky & Claudia posted getaway pics over the #weekend as well. #ronaldo #cr7

A post shared by cr7worldwide 🌎 (@cr7worldwide) on May 8, 2017 at 8:16am PDT