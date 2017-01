PRELETIO SUPARNIKA: Englezi ne znaju ništa o rukometu, ali ih je oduševio jedan Hrvat

Here's Stipe Mandalinic in action for Croatia against Spain in their quarter-final at the World Handball Championship in Montpellier. Croatia won the game 30-29 and will face Norway in the semis. France play Slovenia in the other semi-final. #handball #sports #Croatia #Spain #Montpellier #France Photo: Pascal Guyot/AFP/Getty Images

A photo posted by Guardian Sport (@guardian_sport) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:56am PST