POSEBAN HAT-TRICK U ENGLESKOJ: Zabio dva gola pa zamijenjen kako bi stigao na rođenje sina

Wigan's Ryan Colclough scored two, subbed off with half an hour to go, sprinted down the tunnel and dashed to the hospital to make the birth of his son…

Still in his kit! Class. 👏🏼https://t.co/nvDd1K61Zj pic.twitter.com/Eyp1Q0ovPj

