POKLONIO SE MIOČIĆU I POSLAO PORUKU NJEGOVOJ ŽENI: ‘Tvoj suprug je istinski prvak’

Being a champion isn't about boasting, bragging, insults, or useless banter. Being a champion is about courage, honor, and respect. Respect for everyone you encounter. Respect for your opponents, their teams, and families. Respect for your art. Respect for hard work, always conducting yourself like the professional, positive, role model you are both inside and outside of the octagon. Being a champion is about setting a positive example for kids, who are the future of your sport. True champions are those who lead by example using their actions, not their words. Sometimes the most proud moments I have of you @stipemiocicufc are the ones that have nothing to do with fighting. #ufc211 #teammiocic #andstill #andforever

