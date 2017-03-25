POKLONIO SE MIOČIĆU I POSLAO PORUKU NJEGOVOJ ŽENI: ‘Tvoj suprug je istinski prvak’

UFC prvak Stipe Miočić priprema se za obranu naslova, 13. svibnja borit će se protiv Brazilca Juniora dos Santosa Cigana u American Airlines Areni.
Vatrogasac iz Clevelanda ima veliku podršku supruge Ryan Marie koja mu je na Instagramu poručila koliko ga voli i cijeni kao supruga, čovjeka i MMA borca.
“Da biste postali prvak, nije važno da se busate u prsa, hvalite, vrijeđate druge ili rugate se. Trebate imati hrabrosti, časti i poštovanja. Poštovanja prema svakom koga sretnete. Poštovanja prema vašim suparnicima, timovima i obiteljima. Poštovanja prema vašoj umjetnosti. Poštovanja prema napornom radu i stalne brige o tome da se ponašate kao profesionalac, pozitivac, uzor unutar oktogona i izvan njega. Da biste postali prvak, trebate pokazati pozitivan primjer djeci koja su budućnost vašeg sporta. Istinski su prvaci oni koji vode primjerom koristeći svoja djela, a ne riječi. Najponosniji trenuci koje pamtim s tobom, Stipe, oni su koji nemaju veze s borbom”, napisala je Ryan Marie.
Being a champion isn't about boasting, bragging, insults, or useless banter. Being a champion is about courage, honor, and respect. Respect for everyone you encounter. Respect for your opponents, their teams, and families. Respect for your art. Respect for hard work, always conducting yourself like the professional, positive, role model you are both inside and outside of the octagon. Being a champion is about setting a positive example for kids, who are the future of your sport. True champions are those who lead by example using their actions, not their words. Sometimes the most proud moments I have of you @stipemiocicufc are the ones that have nothing to do with fighting. #ufc211 #teammiocic #andstill #andforever
Stipe je odgovorio supruzi dirljivom porukom.
“Moja je supruga bolja na riječima od mene…”, napisao je na Instagramu.
Miočić je ovaj tjedan trenirao u Dallasu i susreo se s legendarnim košarkašem Dallas Mavericksa Dirkom Nowitzkim.
My wife is better at words than me……. #Repost @mrs_miocic with @repostapp ・・・ Being a champion isn't about boasting, bragging, insults, or useless banter. Being a champion is about courage, honor, and respect. Respect for everyone you encounter. Respect for your opponents, their teams, and families. Respect for your art. Respect for hard work, always conducting yourself like the professional, positive, role model you are both inside and outside of the octagon. Being a champion is about setting a positive example for kids, who are the future of your sport. True champions are those who lead by example using their actions, not their words. Sometimes the most proud moments I have of you @stipemiocicufc are the ones that have nothing to do with fighting. #ufc211 #teammiocic #andstill #andforever
A Miočića cijeni i njegov sljedeći suparnik Cigano koji je u najavi meča ispao pravi gospodin.
“Bit će prava čast boriti se s istinskim prvakom kao što je tvoj muž”, napisao je Cigano koji je slavio protiv Miočića u njihovoj prvoj borbi, u Phoenixu 2014.
It's gonna be a honor to compete with a true champion like your husband. | #Repost @mrs_miocic ・・・ Being a champion isn't about boasting, bragging, insults, or useless banter. Being a champion is about courage, honor, and respect. Respect for everyone you encounter. Respect for your opponents, their teams, and families. Respect for your art. Respect for hard work, always conducting yourself like the professional, positive, role model you are both inside and outside of the octagon. Being a champion is about setting a positive example for kids, who are the future of your sport. True champions are those who lead by example using their actions, not their words. Sometimes the most proud moments I have of you @stipemiocicufc are the ones that have nothing to do with fighting. #ufc211 #teammiocic #andstill #andforever
Imaš komentar?