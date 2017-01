OVAKO SU SLAVILI NAJBOLJI NOGOMETAŠI SVIJETA: Pogba ludovao s Boltom, Messi i Ronaldo u krugu obitelji, Neymar s prijateljima

Dear people it was a difficult year like the year before,there was ups and downs, football wise but also in personal life, but I never gave up, fighting was and is my only option and that's what i was doing in rough moments. I had amazing support from all of you, but I want say big thank you to my family and friends to helping me out when I was down. If I could choose one moment that I will never forget in 2016 then its this one ☝🏻 I think many of us will never forget this amazing night, that goal is dedicated for all the 96 who will never be forgotten 🙏🏻 I wish u from all my heart a Happy New Year…#ynwa

A video posted by Dejan Lovren (@dejanlovren06) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:46pm PST