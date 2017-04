AUTO-MOTO SVIJET U ŠOKU: Talentiranom 17-godišnjem vozaču amputirane obje noge nakon zastrašujuće nesreće

Hey guys this fellow racer Billy Monger had a big shunt this past weekend at Donnington and sadly Billy has had amputations to both legs. This guy needs our help so if you can please donate, I will be doing as much as I can to help this dude out. The donations will be used to fund the care, treatments and therapies required by Billy in the immediate future and going forward, helping him to return to a full and active life. Info is on my bio.

