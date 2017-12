OBJAVLJENA LISTA 100 NAJSKUPLJIH MLADIH NOGOMETAŠA: Nikola Vlašić u društvu Mbappea, Dembelea, Rashforda….

The top ten most valuable U21 players in the world:

• 6 from the Premier League 🇬🇧

• 2 from the Bundesliga 🇩🇪

• 1 from Ligue 1 🇫🇷

• 1 from LaLiga 🇪🇸

Full list below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/04XjBeml9T

— Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) December 4, 2017