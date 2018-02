NOVI SLUČAJ DOPINGA MEĐU RUSKIM OLIMPIJCIMA: Brončani član curling ekipe pozitivan na meldonij

Court of Arbitration for Sport launches a doping procedure against Russian Olympic medalist Alexander Krushelnitsky https://t.co/Ex8IfzDkIX by @gabrielletf @karolosgrohmann #PyeongChang2018. More from the Winter Olympics: https://t.co/GS5awKzJLl pic.twitter.com/tgY0RVillp

— Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) February 19, 2018