ŽUTI PRED IZAZOVOM KARIJERE: Otkriveno zašto je Prosinečki dobio prednost pred Osimom, poznata je i njegova plaća

Who is Robert Prosinecki?

– 48 years old.

– Born in Schwenningen, Germany. Played for Yugoslavia/Croatia internationally.

– Fantastic player in his day, played as a central midfielder.

– One of the few players in history to play for both Real Madrid and Barcelona. #BIH 🇧🇦 pic.twitter.com/TfCP0eaWNT

