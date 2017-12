SRPSKI STRUČNJAK U SUKOBU SA SUNARODNJAKOM: Mihajlović ima problema sa Ljajićem, ovo je dokaz

Sinisa Mihajlovic shrugs off #Lazio controversy, confirms Adem Ljajic dropped for "bad behaviour. We'll see if he learned his lesson" https://t.co/mSB19yB3sg #Torino #SerieA #Serbia #LazioTorino pic.twitter.com/Qhv3yIJ19u

— footballitalia (@footballitalia) December 11, 2017