OVO NAJBOLJE OCRTAVA KRIZU U REALU: Nogometni anonimusi ispred Ronalda, Modrića, Balea i ‘kraljevskog’ društva

.@realmadriden don't have any players in the top 200 in the race for the Golden Shoe

Even @FCFTallinn and @GornikZabrzeSSA have more than them.

DETAILS 👇https://t.co/yM80NsBzBT pic.twitter.com/XzqlzCsT6q

— MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) January 17, 2018