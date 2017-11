OGROMNO PRIZNANJE ZA MATEA KOVAČIĆA: ‘Nikad ga nećemo prodati, on je igrač za budućnost Real Madrida’

Real Madrid director Jose Sanchez on Kovacic:

• “He is not for sale. We will never sell him! If there is an offer in January, we’ll reject it. Inter Milan and Tottenham sent offers before. Kovacic is aware we count on him. He is one of the players the club’s future relies on.” pic.twitter.com/GcRgJexf74

