‘NEYMAR I CAVANI’ IZ UDINA: Svađali se oko penala pred očima čitavog nogometnog svijeta

FT: #UdineseSampdoria 4-0!

Four goals and three points. That's more like it!

⚽️⚽️ #MaxiLopez

⚽️ #DePaul

⚽️ #Fofana#SerieA pic.twitter.com/CyJT9YhMym

— Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) September 30, 2017