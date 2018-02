NEKAD NAJVEĆI TALENT BRAZILSKOG NOGOMETA NAPRAVIO KAOS: Klub ga izbacio i rekordno kaznio

Alexandre Pato reacted furiously after being replaced (62') in Tianjin Quanjian 3-0 victory over Kitchee last night. He is likely to be fined and be suspended from training by the club. For this reason he may miss the next AFC champions league match against Kashiwa Reysol. pic.twitter.com/fbbb7CKP1G

— Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) February 14, 2018