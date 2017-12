NAPOLI PREUZEO VRH TALIJANSKOG PRVENSTVA: Slovačka zvijezda prestigla Maradonu

Kevin De Bruyne's record in the so called 'Big Games' this season…

vs Liverpool: 2 Assists & MOTM🎯🎯🏆

vs Chelsea: 1 Goal & MOTM⚽️🏆

vs Arsenal: 1 Goal & MOTM⚽️🏆

vs Napoli: 2 Assists & MOTM🎯🎯🏆

vs United: MOTM🏆

vs Spurs: 1 Goal & MOTM⚽️🏆

Different Class🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kJ3WQd0Vbg

— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 16, 2017