TOP 10 KOJI NE SMIJETE PROPUSTITI: Ovi golovi obilježili su devedesete u engleskoj Premier ligi

Teško je reći koji je pogodak spektakularniji

Iz ‘mora’ pogodaka postignutih u devedesetim godinama prošlog stoljeća na travnjacima engleske Premier lige ugledni je Four Four Two sastavio svoj popis onih koje smatra najboljima. Ovo je njihov Top 10.

10. Philippe Albert, Newcastle – Manchester United (1996., od 1:29)





9. Matt Le Tissier, Southampton – Manchester United (1996.)

8. Nwankwo Kanu, Middlesbrough – Arsenal (1999.)

7. Robbie Fowler, West Ham – Liverpool (1997.)

6. Ian Wright, Arsenal – Everton (1993., od 0:42)

5. David Beckham, Wimbledon – Manchester United (1996.)

4. Dwight York, Aston Villa – Sheffield Wednesday (1993., od 2:21)

3. Eric Cantona, Manchester United – Sunderland (1996.)

2. Dennis Bergkamp, Leicester – Arsenal (1997.)

1. Matt Le Tissier, Blackbourn – Southampton (1994.)