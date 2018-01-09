TOP 10 KOJI NE SMIJETE PROPUSTITI: Ovi golovi obilježili su devedesete u engleskoj Premier ligi

Teško je reći koji je pogodak spektakularniji
Iz ‘mora’ pogodaka postignutih u devedesetim godinama prošlog stoljeća na travnjacima engleske Premier lige ugledni je Four Four Two sastavio svoj popis onih koje smatra najboljima. Ovo je njihov Top 10.
10. Philippe Albert, Newcastle – Manchester United (1996., od 1:29)
9. Matt Le Tissier, Southampton – Manchester United (1996.)
8. Nwankwo Kanu, Middlesbrough – Arsenal (1999.)
7. Robbie Fowler, West Ham – Liverpool (1997.)
6. Ian Wright, Arsenal – Everton (1993., od 0:42)
5. David Beckham, Wimbledon – Manchester United (1996.)
4. Dwight York, Aston Villa – Sheffield Wednesday (1993., od 2:21)
3. Eric Cantona, Manchester United – Sunderland (1996.)
2. Dennis Bergkamp, Leicester – Arsenal (1997.)
1. Matt Le Tissier, Blackbourn – Southampton (1994.)
