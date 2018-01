LEEDS UNITED SAKUPIO 250.000 DOLARA ZA BOLESNOG DJEČAKA: Neka se svi klubovi ugledaju na njih

Leeds United player Samuel Saiz has donated £25,000 for young Leeds fan Toby Nye’s Neuroblastoma treatment, they’ve now raised the 200k needed after Leeds Utd staff and players donated a days wages to raise funds. Anazing to see, all the best with the treatment, Toby!! 👏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jV2tl9ZfeF

— The Away Fans (@theawayfans) January 18, 2018