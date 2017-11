AUSTRALIJA U ŠOKU: Izbornik koji ih je odveo na SP napušta izborničku klupu! ‘Mislim da sam donio ispravnu odluku’

Tonight @SBSNews 7.15pm "Heir to the Throne" @MarkRudan et al take a look at who may replace Ange Postecoglou as @Socceroos coach ahead of 2018 @FIFAWorldCup @Adrian_Arciuli reports #socceroos #Postecoglou pic.twitter.com/CO41QKhZ41

— Robert Grasso (@RobertGrasso) November 22, 2017