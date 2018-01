NEPOBJEDIVI POGBA JE KLJUČ DOBRE IGRE MANCHESTER UNITEDA: Mourinho branio Francuza nakon pobjede i obrušio se na legendu

435 – It's now 435 days since Paul Pogba last ended on the losing team in a Premier League game (October 23rd 2016 v Chelsea). Since then he's played in 34 games (W21 D13 L0), while Man Utd have lost five games without him in this period. Talisman. pic.twitter.com/PS8DL3s326

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 1, 2018