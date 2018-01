EVRA ODUŠEVIO FANOVE: Messi, Ronaldo i ostali uputili novogodišnje čestitke, ali nitko nije bio kretivniji od Francuza

You should live in the present like its your last day !!! I mean in a I love this game mood 😁😂♥️🙏🏼 if you think about the past you will live with regrets, if you think about the future you will live with anxiety soo don’t just exist but live life no matter your situation ..god has a plan for all of us… soo happy new year may 2018 make you all love this game 😍👌😍#ilovethisgame #happynewyear #determination #noregrets #positivevibes #energy #love #happy #2018 #newchapter #god

A post shared by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Dec 31, 2017 at 9:12am PST