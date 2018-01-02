[VIDEO] ATRAKTIVNA PLAVUŠA NE BOJI SE ZIME: Finska atletičarka skinula se u kupaći kostim i ušla u zaleđeno jezero

2017 was one of the best years of my life. I’m healthy and back running! Huge thanks to @eelcotienkamp who got me to run hurdles in Barcelona after I hadn’t ran for years, to @ereteudomsinachi who saw me at the track and asked me to join the training group, to @luissevillano_sevicoach who took me into the group and has helped me get to where I am, and to #FCBarcelona for giving me all the motivation. Without them I would not have ended up to the track and I would not be fulfilling my dreams now. Looking forward to even better 2018!

