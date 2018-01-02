[VIDEO] ATRAKTIVNA PLAVUŠA NE BOJI SE ZIME: Finska atletičarka skinula se u kupaći kostim i ušla u zaleđeno jezero

Atraktivna Finkinja ima tijelo iz snova
Finkinja Annimari Korte atletičarka je Barcelone, a specijalnost joj je 100 metara s preponama. Na svom se Instagram profilu ova 29-godišnja atraktivna trkačica zahvalila svima koji su joj omogućili da se bavi trčanjem.
“Prošla godina bila je jedna od najboljih u mom životu. Zdrava sam i vratila sam se trčanju. Hvala Barceloni na silnoj motivaciji, bez njih ne bih bila na stazi i ne bih mogla ispuniti svoje snove”, napisala je Korte.
2017 was one of the best years of my life. I’m healthy and back running! Huge thanks to @eelcotienkamp who got me to run hurdles in Barcelona after I hadn’t ran for years, to @ereteudomsinachi who saw me at the track and asked me to join the training group, to @luissevillano_sevicoach who took me into the group and has helped me get to where I am, and to #FCBarcelona for giving me all the motivation. Without them I would not have ended up to the track and I would not be fulfilling my dreams now. Looking forward to even better 2018!
A posebnu pozornost javnosti privukla je videom u kojem u badiću i kapi ulazi u hladno jezero:
First indoor race in 6 years done! Not happy and did all possible wrong, but in middle of training season it’s good to see the things we have to fix! 😄🙈 Back to work on it tomorrow 💪🏼 #hurdles #vallas #sabadell #athletics #atletismo #FCBarcelona #forcabarca #viscabarca #barca #blaugrana #mesqueunclub #barcelona #running #training #sprint #Nike #trackandfield #track #yleisurheilu
When I have free time I barely have time to leave my house as I work 8-16 and train 17.30-20.30 so have to make the best of it 😬 this hammock is probably the best 17 euro investment I’ve made 😂 #Barcelona #PortOlimpic #home #Spain #hammock #relaxing #tanning #bikini #fcbarcelona #viscabarca #forcabarca #forçabarça #viscabarça
