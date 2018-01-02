Ispovijesti
DIVNA SCENA

[VIDEO] ATRAKTIVNA PLAVUŠA NE BOJI SE ZIME: Finska atletičarka skinula se u kupaći kostim i ušla u zaleđeno jezero

Foto: Screenshot/Instagram Autor: Sportski.net 14:31 02.01.2018

Atraktivna Finkinja ima tijelo iz snova

Finkinja Annimari Korte atletičarka je Barcelone, a specijalnost joj je 100 metara s preponama. Na svom se Instagram profilu ova 29-godišnja atraktivna trkačica zahvalila svima koji su joj omogućili da se bavi trčanjem.

“Prošla godina bila je jedna od najboljih u mom životu. Zdrava sam i vratila sam se trčanju. Hvala Barceloni na silnoj motivaciji, bez njih ne bih bila na stazi i ne bih mogla ispuniti svoje snove”, napisala je Korte.

A posebnu pozornost javnosti privukla je videom u kojem u badiću i kapi ulazi u hladno jezero:

 

