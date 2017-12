ŠOKANTNA ISPOVIJEST SLAVNE OLIMPIJKE: ‘Seksualno me zlostavljao timski doktor kad sam imala 15.’

When @Aly_Raisman sat down with @nrarmour and I in August, it was clear she had more to say. Sadly, she does. 6-time Olympian latest to say she was abused by Larry Nassar. Interview on "60 Minutes" Sunday.https://t.co/KUOQsYlGzQ

— Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) November 10, 2017