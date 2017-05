SISE, GUZICE I – LOVA! Kad se besramni ‘Money’ zabavlja, to je prava Sodoma i Gomora

Congrats 🎉@floydmayweather on your new club @girlcollection ‼️💸 Don't forget to check out @girlcollection when you're in Vegas‼️ R💲V P for tonight with @jusstglam 🤑🎞💰💸☂️🍾💦 #TMT #samsviptuesday

A post shared by Sam's Hofbrau (@sams_hofbrau) on May 9, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT