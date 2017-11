MANDŽINA POZIVNICA MILIJUNIMA LJUDI: ‘Pitate se zašto Hrvati misle da imaju najljepšu zemlju na svijetu…’

#Croatia clinched FIFA World Cup berth with a 4-1 aggregate win against Greece! Now it's time for you to discover magnificent Slavonia and my beautiful country! Welcome to Croatia!🇭🇷 NEW PROMOTIONAL VIDEO – LINK IN BIO! #croatia #slavonia #croatiafulloflife #sirius #rancramarin #lovecroatia #nature #bestplace #love #mm17🌪

A post shared by Mario Mandžukić MM 17 (@mariomandzukic_official) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:49am PST