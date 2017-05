EMOTIVNI OPROŠTAJ KOJI DIRA RAVNO U SRCE: ‘Kad se ponovno budemo vidjeli, samo me primi za ruku…’

I dream about your smile. Not just when I sleep but every waking moment. The morning of May 17th, was one of the most special mornings for me that I can look back on. The man up above must have been watching closely to see how you spend your last hours with me because you really went the extra mile to show me just how much you love me. Our kiss goodbye before you left for your ride will stay with me forever. Nicky, you are my soulmate and you took my heart when you left. You may keep it but when we meet again take my hand as well and walk me home. I miss you. Until we meet again.

A post shared by jPunk (@jpunk_) on May 30, 2017 at 7:32am PDT