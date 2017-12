EMOTIVNA LOVRENOVA PORUKA TJERA SUZE NA OČI: ‘Dok se obitelji okupljaju oko božićnog drvca i otvaraju poklone, bezbroj djece se smrzava’

As a former child refugee, I know how difficult this cold winter will be for countless children across the world. As many families gather round Christmas trees, open gifts and share dinners with relatives during this festive holiday, countless child refugees battle freezing conditions, isolated and alone. Close to 1 in every 200 children across the globe are now displaced. Please watch this video made by Iranian refugee artist for @helprefugeesuk and donate to his fundraiser to help refugee children this winter. www.helprefugees.org #chooselove

