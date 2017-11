MOURINHO ZADAO UDARAC REAL MADRIDU: Portugalac pojačao United novim Angelom di Marijom

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Umaro Embalo.

He's 16, an attacker, and his nickname, and favourite player, is Di Maria.

Real Madrid and Liverpool had been keen. https://t.co/BXCJaZNOz4 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Rw8ixoHFql

— Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) November 9, 2017