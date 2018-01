BIG SOFO is back! Sofoklis Schortsanitis (age 32) returns to basketball after 20-month absence! #basketleague #trikalabc #bigsofo

📊 6 points (3-5 2P / 0-3 FT), 1 rebound, 2 turnovers (09:20 mins)

📌 #Trikala 76-86 OT #Rethymno pic.twitter.com/pvDwpex5qt

— basket2⃣4⃣ (@basket24gr) January 6, 2018