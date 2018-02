POPOVICH USPOREDIO SRBIJANSKOG CENTRA S LEGENDARNIM IGRAČEM I OBJASNIO: ‘Izgleda kao da pleše valcer na terenu’

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Nikola Jokic: "He's got one of those George Gervin paces about him, you know. He looks like he's just kind of waltzing around and that kind of thing. But he's so skilled. He can shoot it. He passes. He's just a very smart player." #Nuggets

— Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) February 14, 2018