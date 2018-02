GIANNIS PRESKOČIO HARDAWAYA ZA ZAKUCAVANJE SEZONE: Cijela dvorana je zanijemila nakon poteza čudesnog Grka

Ok Tim Hardaway is 6'6"

Assuming his waist is ~62.5% of his total height that means his waist is ~48 inches off ground

While jumping over THJ, Giannis' feet were at his waist

The highest recorded vertical leap in NBA history is Wilt Chamberlain 48 inches

Giannis did it in a game pic.twitter.com/TBfCv9VOan

