FANTASTIČNI ŠARIĆ PREDVODIO 76-erse DO NAJVEĆEG PREOKRETA U SEZONI: Dario uništavao na parketu i vodio veliku borbu sa srpskom zvijezdom

Something to keep eye on…

Brett Brown talked about this before game — without Joel Embiid, Dario Saric likely to be featured more.

A couple of his recent games in Embiid's absence:

12.21 18 pts, 10 reb, 9 ast

12.18 27 pts, 8 reb

11.30 18 pts, 10 reb

11.7 25 pts, 8 reb pic.twitter.com/1PyJqMosCd

— Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) December 31, 2017