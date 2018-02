BRILJANTNI SLOVENAC UPISAO SE U POVIJEST: Goran Dragić se priključuje LeBronu Jamesu na All-Star utakmici

Congrats, #CaptainDragon!

It's official – @Goran_Dragic has been named by Commissioner Adam Silver to the NBA All-Star Team! Dragic is the 8th player in Miami HEAT history to earn NBA All-Star honors. More info – https://t.co/8mNYpFhs4t pic.twitter.com/SVmGcRJw0E

— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 1, 2018