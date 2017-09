VELIKI LENNOX LEWIS SE NAKLONIO ŽELJKU MAVROVIĆU: ‘Zaslužio je moje poštovanje, bila mi je to jedna od najtežih pobjeda’

#OnThisDay in 1998, I beat a very tough, and undefeated, #zeljkomavrovic by Unanimous Decision to retain my #WBC and Lineal titles. – Mavrovic was one tough fighter and this was the only loss of his career. I heard something about him making by a return to the ring last year but I'm not sure if that ever panned out. – He definitely earned my respect an was among my toughest wins. – #LennoxLewis #undisputed #heavyweight #boxing #world #champion #pugilistspecialist #noguytest #mavrovic #wbc #lineal #mohegansun

