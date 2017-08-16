STRAVIČNA VIJEST: Američki MMA borac preminuo nakon borbe u kojoj je nokautiran

The New England MMA community lost one of our own on Tuesday morning; Rondel Da'twaun Clark passing away at Beth Israel Hospital due to complications following his amateur bout on Saturday night. Rondel was a cherished soul throughout his athletic career, known for his utter tenacity on the grid iron, grappling mats, and inside the MMA cage. We at Cage Titans extend our deepest condolences to the Clark family, who request no outside communications at this time.

