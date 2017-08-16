STRAVIČNA VIJEST: Američki MMA borac preminuo nakon borbe u kojoj je nokautiran

Američki MMA borac Rondel Clark preminuo je u utorak u bolnici u Bostonu u koju je zaprimljen nakon subotnje borbe, javlja Daily Mirror.
Clark je poražen tehničkim nokautom u trećoj rundi borbe s Ryanom Dunnom na eventu Cage Titans 35 održanom u Plymouthu, a mmafighting.com piše da je meč okončan tehničkim nokautom u trenucima kad je Dunn bio na Clarku nižući naizgled relativno slabe udarce.
The New England MMA community lost one of our own on Tuesday morning; Rondel Da'twaun Clark passing away at Beth Israel Hospital due to complications following his amateur bout on Saturday night. Rondel was a cherished soul throughout his athletic career, known for his utter tenacity on the grid iron, grappling mats, and inside the MMA cage. We at Cage Titans extend our deepest condolences to the Clark family, who request no outside communications at this time.
Bila je to druga borba 26-godišnjeg amatera koji je slavio u jedinoj prethodnoj održanoj u lipnju ove godine.
Imaš komentar?