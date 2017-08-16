Ispovijesti
Fini recepti
Webshop

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Klub boraca

UŽAS

STRAVIČNA VIJEST: Američki MMA borac preminuo nakon borbe u kojoj je nokautiran

Foto: Screenshot Autor: Sportski.net 11:11 16.08.2017

Američki MMA borac Rondel Clark preminuo je u utorak u bolnici u Bostonu u koju je zaprimljen nakon subotnje borbe, javlja Daily Mirror.

Clark je poražen tehničkim nokautom u trećoj rundi borbe s Ryanom Dunnom na eventu Cage Titans 35 održanom u Plymouthu, a mmafighting.com piše da je meč okončan tehničkim nokautom u trenucima kad je Dunn bio na Clarku nižući naizgled relativno slabe udarce.

Bila je to druga borba 26-godišnjeg amatera koji je slavio u jedinoj prethodnoj održanoj u lipnju ove godine.

Foto: Screenshot Autor: Sportski.net 11:11 16.08.2017

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr