UFC-OV BORAC SKOČIO S DRUGOG KATA KAKO NE BI ŽIV IZGORIO: Bilo je strašno, sve je oko mene gorjelo’

Hey everybody just want to say thank you for the love and support. Prayers to all the families that lost somebody in the fire. I’m doing fine and my foot isn’t broken but I did burn my foot on the way down after jumping out the window. It’s just a long story but I’ll keep you guys posted when I do a interview. As of now I’m on my way to Natal, Brazil to take care of business at #ufc218

A post shared by Henry Cejudo (@henry_cejudo) on Oct 10, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT