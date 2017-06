UFC IMA NOVOG VLADARA: Ušao u kavez i nokautirao ikonu! Završio priču s nevjerojatnih 30 udaraca u glavu

Max Holloway Defeats Jose Aldo Via. TKO, 4:13 Of Round 3. To Become THE NEW UNDISPUTED Featherweight Champion Of The World!! #andnew ______ "You have to go into the jungle, find the lion and spit in his face…then shoot him. You guys are not good enough to win on talent alone…you have to WANT IT." -Herb Brooks @blessedmma ______ Let us know what you thought of the fight in our comments below!! 👊🏼👇🏼

