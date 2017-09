SPORT OVAKO NEŠTO NE PAMTI: Jedan od najboljih i najtrofejnijih engleskih nogometaša svih vremena postaje profesionalni boksač

@anthony_joshua dug deep & showed it's great having talent but when all said & done grit & determination in the trenches is what gets you through real testing times. Salute the champ! #klitschko showed real class in defeat too…something I wish I could of had a bit more of if I'm really honest!

