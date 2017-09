PORUKA PRVAKA ODJEKNULA SVIJETOM: ‘Ne navijate za mene ako gazite po drugima! Ja znam kako je biti na podu’

Life can be such a roller coaster. I think sometimes you have to just take a moment and breathe it in. You never know what's gonna come your way. You try and handle it the best way you can. One thing that has been amazing is the support from you the fans. I have never felt so much love. It's crazy because this all happened when I lost. Guys now I call upon you to take a breathe, lay off of Jones. Let him and his team figure out what's going on and what happened. I was down and some may have kicked me but the majority of you showed compassion and love. After the fight Jones showed compassion, regardless of what has happened as humans we must show compassion. Jon is not on this ride alone, remember this man has a family. Let's respect that. You don't show ur support for me by hurting others. Again I thank you for ur unbelievable support and I trust that you guys will come thru again. DC 📷@layziethesavage

