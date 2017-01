PLES DA, TUČNJAVA NE: Jedna od najljepših sportašica svijeta šokirala UFC

Oh hey stud 😎 haha still time to vote for #POWRIGHTINTHEKISSER !!!! Keep me and @markballas safe. http://vote-e.abc.go.com/shows/dancing-with-the-stars/vote/season-22

A photo posted by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzantufc) on Mar 22, 2016 at 11:15am PDT