‘O ČEMU VI JE*ENO PRIČATE?!’ Ugledni medij izvijestio o krvavom McGregoru i njegovom umalo padanju kroz konopce

Seriously, @nytimes? What the fuck is this description about? As confusing as the world is today, and with a president that's always crying out "fake news" this just fuels the fire and undermines all the legitimate journalism you guys do. This is a completely inaccurate description of Conor and the end of the fight. I almost feel compelled to write "SAD!"

