NAJJAČI UDARAČ U MMA: On s nevjerojatnom lakoćom ruši svoje protivnike! ‘Moja baka preferira brzi nokaut’

If you can't find a reason to smile, find a smile (on other's face) and you'll find the reason… Even though I didn't have Thanksgiving with my grandmother on Thanksgiving day, we had it this weekend… Nothing can match how I feel when I'm with her! My world doesn't exist without her! Oh yeah granny got lit! You see her sippin on that? 😂😂😂🍻🍻🍻 #RumbleSquad

A photo posted by Anthony Johnson (@anthony_rumble) on Nov 27, 2016 at 12:29pm PST