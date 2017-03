KONAČNO JE UMRO MUŠKI: Pogledajte kako je Stipe Miočić na filmskom setu nokautirao ‘Brucea Willisa’

I haven't knocked anyone out since Overreem, so it felt great knocking Bruce Willis' stunt double on his ass yesterday. Had a great time filming on the set of Acts of Violence. Can't wait for this movie to come out! #BruceWillis #ActsOfViolence #ThisIsCLE #MikeEpps #ColeHauser #SophiaBush #ShawnAshmore #MelissaBolona #BrettDonowho #DeathWish #EliRoth #EFOFilms #ActsOfViolenceMovie

A post shared by Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocicufc) on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT