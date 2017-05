KAOS U SLAVLJU CHELSEAJA: Conte si umalo izbio zub, igrači ga polijevali šampanjcem

Conte, my only Conte..

He makes us happy

When skies are grey

On the touchline

With his air punch

He'll fight for us today. #Chelsea 💪🏽👊🏽💙🔵 pic.twitter.com/C09btdkjdd

— PL CHAMPI6NS🏆 16/17 (@aamirrkhann10) May 12, 2017