INSPIRATIVNA BOŽIĆNA PRIČA: Ovaj je heroj dvaput pobijedio rak i dobio najbolji mogući poklon

I don’t make promises I can’t keep 💪🏽Unbelievable feeling be back out there. Thanks to everyone for the support through it all! Thank you to everyone at @officiallydale for ovation it brought a tear and smile to my face …. Christmas made special for me and my family #grateful pic.twitter.com/4eErkcF1ZB

— Joe Thompson (@JJL_Thompson) December 23, 2017